CROWN POINT — A neighborhood brawl last week in Gary ended after a 19-year-old man was shot in the head with a rifle, according to court documents filed Friday.
Robert F. Jones Jr., 36, was charged Friday in Lake Criminal Court with attempted murder, three counts of felony battery and pointing a firearm on allegations he shot the neighbor Wednesday in the 600 block of Harrison Street, documents state.
Jones' two brothers — Daniel R. Armstrong, 25, and Mitchell O. Armstrong Jr., 30 — also face felony charges on allegations they participated in the altercation.
Mitchell Armstrong remained wanted by authorities Monday.
Gary patrol officers were dispatched Wednesday night after receiving reports a man was shot in the head.
Two men – Jones and Daniel Armstrong – were taken into custody at the scene and a third man was transported to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus to be treated for the gunshot wound. The victim was later flown to a Chicago hospital for further treatment.
The victim's family told authorities Jones was the shooter, records state. The victim's grandmother said Daniel Armstrong, a neighbor, approached them as they were sitting on the porch and told the victim and two other men they was going to start selling crack cocaine for him.
The defendant allegedly said he made a connection in prison with a “Mexican guy,” who was going to “flood” the city with the drug, records state.
The men refused to participate and an argument ensued. Daniel Armstrong allegedly punched one of the men before Jones and Mitchell Armstrong exited their home and joined the street brawl, records state.
The fight eventually ended and the men returned to their respective homes, records state, but Jones and his brothers returned to the neighbor's home armed with long guns.
The men pointed the guns at their neighbors. A 15-year-old boy managed to disarm Mitchell Armstrong and empty the weapon of its cartridges, and the victim allegedly was pleading with everyone to stop fighting.
Jones then allegedly shot the victim in his head, and Mitchell Armstrong struck a man in the back of the head with a rifle, causing a large laceration, records state.
Mitchell Armstrong fled the scene before officers arrived, records state.
Officers found a vial of crack and a bag of marijuana outside the brothers' home, records state.
Mitchell Armstrong is charged with two felony counts of battery, one misdemeanor count of battery and two felony counts of pointing a firearm.
Daniel Armstrong is charged with felony pointing a firearm and misdemeanor battery.
Gary Police Detective Cmdr. Jack Hamady said the victim, who uses a wheelchair due to impaired mobility, was previously shot in the head in September 2017.
Jones' surety bond is $100,000. Daniel Armstrong is held without bond until Aug. 28, at which point his surety bond will be rescheduled for $25,000. Mitchell Armstrong's surety bond is $70,000.
Sergeant Gregory Wolf is investigating this incident, according to a news release. Anyone with further information is urged to contact the Gary Police Department Violent Crimes Division at 219-881-1210 or the Crime Tip Line at 866-CRIME-GP.
