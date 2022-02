Three charged with poaching after being nabbed after dark with dead deer, DNR says

NEWTON COUNTY — Three Chicago men were taken into custody on allegations of illegally hunting from their vehicle using a spotlight, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Witnesses reported the alleged offense Tuesday night and police said they located and stopped the suspect vehicle.

"While on the stop, the deputy observed blood on the vehicle's license plate and a freshly killed deer in the bed of the truck," the DNR said.

Arrested were Perfecto Torres Fuentes, 35; Elvis Gandara, 43; and Julian Jasso, 33, police said. All three were taken to the Newton County Jail and face multiple misdemeanor wildlife violations.

"A shotgun, spotlight, the involved vehicle and additional items were seized as evidence," according to the DNR.

Conservation officers in Indiana and Illinois have reportedly received multiple complaints of this type of activity near the state line.

Anyone seeing wildlife violations is encouraged to call DNR Law Enforcement Central Dispatch at 812-837-9536 or at 800-TIP-IDNR.

