GARY — Three people were found dead in a home that was destroyed by fire late Friday morning.
First responders were called to the blaze at 11:15 a.m. to a house near West 20th Avenue and Noble Street, Gary Cmdr. Jack Hamady said.
Firefighters were met with a blaze and found three people dead inside the home. Gary police were called to investigate and Lake County coroners were on scene.
The home was significantly charred and damaged, and several blocks of 20th Avenue were roped off by police tape.
Hamady said it’s unknown how many people occupied the home. A woman who said she was a resident of the burned home was on scene with family, but declined to comment.
The state fire marshal and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Fire and Explosives are investigating alongside Gary officers, Hamady said.
You have free articles remaining.
It is unknown where the fire was accidental or whether foul play is involved, Hamady said.
The ATF will be handling the investigation going forward, he said.
Police said the investigation is active and no further information can be released at this time.
A resident in the neighborhood, who wished to be unnamed, said he arrived in the area in the early afternoon to see smoke pluming from the home.
"I saw smoke and there were fire trucks and police everywhere," the resident said. "The coroner arrived and now they have a lot of it blocked off by crime tape."