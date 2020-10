Three Lake County magistrates nominated to fill upcoming judicial vacancy

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Judicial Nominating Commission is recommending three county magistrates to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to fill a forthcoming judicial vacancy on the Lake Superior Court.

The nominees are: Magistrate Natalie Bokota of the Criminal Division, Magistrate Jeffrey Miller of the Juvenile Division, and Magistrate Timothy Ormes of the Juvenile Division.

The nine-member nominating commission, led by Indiana Supreme Court Justice Geoffrey Slaughter, a Crown Point native, selected the candidates Thursday after interviewing 10 Lake County lawyers who applied to replace retiring Lake Superior Judge Clarence Murray.

Once the governor officially receives the list of recommended candidates, along with written evaluations of each, Holcomb will have have 60 days to appoint one of the nominees to the bench.

Lake County voters then will decide after two years whether to retain the new judge for an additional six-year term.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.