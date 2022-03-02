Three nabbed along I-94 in car hijacking case, police say

CHICAGO — An automated license plate reader is credited with tipping off police about a vehicle sought in a vehicular hijacking that resulted in the arrest of three people along a nearby stretch of Interstate 94 at 83rd Street, Illinois State Police said.

Police were alerted shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday and a trooper spotted the southbound vehicle and attempted to make a traffic stop, ISP said.

"The vehicle attempted to flee, but immediately crashed into a restaurant located at 100 W. 87th Street in Chicago," police said. "Three suspects exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene on foot."

All three were taken into custody without further incident after a brief foot pursuit. Police said they recovered a loaded firearm from the scene and the three people were turned over to Chicago police.

Those taken into custody were Sarleah M. Hickson, 19, Fredderick T. Jackson, 20 and a 16-year old male, all from Chicago, according to police. They face a felony count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and resisting arrest.

"The Illinois State Police is proud to work alongside the Chicago Police Department to make our community a safer place," ISP District Chicago Captain David Keltner said. "Our combined resources in conjunction with our increased patrol efforts are important steps toward curbing the violence in Chicago."

