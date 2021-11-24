Three puppies dead after Porter County man neglects dogs while locked up, cops say

VALPARAISO — Three newborn puppies are dead as a result of the failure of a 38-year-old Kouts man to ensure proper care for his dogs while he was locked up in a Cook County jail, a newly-filed charging document says.

Joshua Weathers was at the Porter County jail on Wednesday morning and faces a misdemeanor count of cruelty to an animal, records show.

Kouts police said they were made aware Sept. 1 that Weathers was at the Cook County jail and had been there since Aug. 31. They also learned Weathers had two male pit bulls at his home and one female pit bull due to give birth at any time.

Police and animal control officers visited the residence in the 200 block of south Maple Street Sept. 1 and saw through a small crack in the window covering one dog in a cage with no food or water and one dog in a kiddie pool.

"Officers elected to periodically check on the animals," a charging document says.

A relative of Weathers called police the following day to express concern about the dogs, police said. Officers said they faxed a consent form to the Cook County jail seeking approval from Weathers take his dogs until he is released, but Weathers refused to sign the release.