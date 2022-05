Three sent to Crown Point hospital after vehicle collides with truck, police say

NEWTON COUNTY — Three people were sent to the hospital Tuesday morning after a driver allegedly failed to comply with a stop sign and collided with the side of a passing truck along Ind. 55, Newton County Sheriff's Department Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

A 72-year-old Lake Village woman disregarded the stop sign while entering Ind. 55 from westbound County Road 900 North, police said. She struck the passing truck on the driver's side.

The woman and two passengers — an 82-year-old woman and 65-year-old man, both of Lake Village — were taken to Franciscan Health Crown Point, Cothran said. The injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

