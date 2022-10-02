 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Three teens shot in Calumet City, police say

Calumet City Police Cars FILE

This file photo shows a Calumet City Police Department vehicle with emergency lights activated. 

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

CALUMET CITY — A gathering of teenagers in Calumet City turned violent Saturday night when three teens were shot, police said.

Police said they responded around 10:45 p.m. to the 1 block of 157th Street after getting a ShotSpotter alert and reports of a gunshot victim.

When officers arrived they found two gunshot victims among a group of juveniles gathered at the scene, police said.

According to police, the shooting victims were a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old female. Both were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said officers later learned a third gunshot victim, a 17-year-old male, went to the hospital on his own.

All three shooting victims suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Calumet City Police Department.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the police department at 708-868-2500.

