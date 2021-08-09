Three-year-old menu toss incident between politically connected Lake County men moves to appeals court

CROWN POINT — A restaurant quarrel between two politically connected Lake County men continues to spoil in the courts, three years later.
Christopher Meyers, a consultant and former Gary city official, has been trying since 2018 to collect damages from Randolph “Randy” Palmateer, business manager of the Northwest Indiana Building and Trades Council — an organization representing labor unions.
Lake Superior Court Judge Calvin Hawkins dismissed the lawsuit last spring on grounds it had grown stale over the years and was an undue burden on Palmateer and the union.
Now, Merrillville attorneys Roy Dominguez and Susan Severtson have taken the case to the Indiana Court of Appeals in Indianapolis on grounds Meyers “should not be denied his day in court” over a procedural matter.
The genesis of this suit was a chance meeting between the two men April 6, 2018, at Gino's Steakhouse, 600 E. U.S. 30, Merrillville, a popular meeting place for county officials and politicians.
A lawyer for Palmateer said Meyers argued with Palmateer, blaming the union official for Meyers' loss of several job opportunities, precipitating an argument in Gino’s bar.
During the encounter, Palmateer was accused by Meyers of grabbing a restaurant menu and flipping it in Meyers' direction, striking Meyers in the eye.
Meyers' attorneys claim the leather-bound menu lacerated his retina, leaving Meyers with a permanent vision impairment.
Afterward, Merrillville police were called in. Officers took a report and referred the matter to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter.
Meyers’ attorneys demanded the filing of felony charges.
Carter, noting Palmateer’s long relationship as a political liaison between his union and Democratic county officials, said the case was too politically sensitive for him, and he called in a special prosecutor from downstate Indiana.
Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco investigated and announced in the summer of 2018 he would not file any criminal charges.
Levco noted witness statements made it clear Palmateer tossed a menu, injuring Meyers, but it was unclear whether Palmateer intended to hurt Meyers or whether it was an accident.
Meyers filed a civil suit against Palmateer in mid September 2018, later adding Palmateer’s union group and the restaurant as defendants.
Joseph Svetanoff, an attorney for the union, said Monday that once the suit was filed, Meyers lawyers failed to do the normal preliminary work to prepare the case for trial.
Dominguez and Severtson argue they pursued the case in as timely a manner as possible given deferrals caused by COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on court activity as well as other mishaps, such as misaddressed emails complicating communications between the opposing sides.
Svetanoff said the defendants are preparing their written arguments to the Court of Appeals, which could rule on the case later this year.
Crown Point attorney Paul Stracci, who represents Palmateer, said Monday afternoon he is declining comment on the case until the Indiana Court of Appeals makes a final decision in the matter.