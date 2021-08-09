Three-year-old menu toss incident between politically connected Lake County men moves to appeals court

Meyers' attorneys claim the leather-bound menu lacerated his retina, leaving Meyers with a permanent vision impairment.

Afterward, Merrillville police were called in. Officers took a report and referred the matter to Lake County Prosecutor Bernard A. Carter.

Meyers’ attorneys demanded the filing of felony charges.

Carter, noting Palmateer’s long relationship as a political liaison between his union and Democratic county officials, said the case was too politically sensitive for him, and he called in a special prosecutor from downstate Indiana.

Special Prosecutor Stanley Levco investigated and announced in the summer of 2018 he would not file any criminal charges.

Levco noted witness statements made it clear Palmateer tossed a menu, injuring Meyers, but it was unclear whether Palmateer intended to hurt Meyers or whether it was an accident.

Meyers filed a civil suit against Palmateer in mid September 2018, later adding Palmateer’s union group and the restaurant as defendants.

Joseph Svetanoff, an attorney for the union, said Monday that once the suit was filed, Meyers lawyers failed to do the normal preliminary work to prepare the case for trial.