Tip leads police to meth lab at home where children lived, records show

CROWN POINT — An anonymous tip led Hobart police to a home where a woman lived with her two children and allowed her boyfriend to cook methamphetamine, court records allege.

Abigail L. Ziembicki, 36, of Hobart, told police her boyfriend moved in with her about five months ago and began cooking meth in the backroom and garage areas of her rental home in the 1200 block of West Cleveland Avenue, court records state.

Thomas A. Wenzel, 40, was arrested Feb. 21 after police began conducting surveillance on the home, saw him leave with another man and pulled their vehicle over, records state. Wenzel had an outstanding warrant out of Porter County.

Police went to Ziembicki's residence, told her about Wenzel's arrest and the tip about drug activity in the home, records state. Ziembicki allowed police inside the home and consented to a search.

Officers found evidence of a "one-pot" meth lab in the back room, cleared the residence and asked the Indiana State Police meth lab unit to assist, records state.

Ziembicki told police her 16- and 8-year-old daughters live in the home with her and Wenzel, records state.

