You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Tip leads police to meth lab at home where children lived, records show
breaking alert urgent

Tip leads police to meth lab at home where children lived, records show

{{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — An anonymous tip led Hobart police to a home where a woman lived with her two children and allowed her boyfriend to cook methamphetamine, court records allege.

Abigail L. Ziembicki, 36, of Hobart, told police her boyfriend moved in with her about five months ago and began cooking meth in the backroom and garage areas of her rental home in the 1200 block of West Cleveland Avenue, court records state.

Thomas A. Wenzel, 40, was arrested Feb. 21 after police began conducting surveillance on the home, saw him leave with another man and pulled their vehicle over, records state. Wenzel had an outstanding warrant out of Porter County.

Cops investigate death threat targeting candidate

Police went to Ziembicki's residence, told her about Wenzel's arrest and the tip about drug activity in the home, records state. Ziembicki allowed police inside the home and consented to a search.

Officers found evidence of a "one-pot" meth lab in the back room, cleared the residence and asked the Indiana State Police meth lab unit to assist, records state. 

Ziembicki told police her 16- and 8-year-old daughters live in the home with her and Wenzel, records state.

Ziembicki told police she wasn't involved in the cooking process, but could smell it when Wenzel was cooking, records allege. She allegedly admitted she was aware of the danger of cooking meth in her home and knew the chemicals are unhealthy to breathe. 

Ziembicki told police she snorts meth mostly on the weekends, and Wenzel typically injects it on a daily basis, documents allege. 

Customer thwarted robbery attempt with 'flying kick'; 4 charged after chase ends in crash

Police found used hypodermic needles in the garage and master bedroom, multiple containers with traces of methamphetamine on them in the master bedroom, and glass smoking pies in the master bedroom, records state.

Wenzel and Ziembicki each was charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, a level 4 felony, two counts of neglect of a dependent, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of methamphetamine.

Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts