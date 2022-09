Tips sought in death of Griffith woman, whose body was found in Gary fire

HAMMOND — Police are seeking the public's help in piecing together the details of the recent death of a 30-year-old Griffith woman, whose body was discovered in a burned building in Gary.

The woman was identified Tuesday by the Lake County Coroner's Office as Deborah Leslie, who had been reported missing to Griffith police on Friday, Hammond Police Lt. Steven Kellogg said.

Leslie was last seen at a Hammond motel.

"The Lake County Coroner's office was investigating a death case they received from the Gary Police Department involving a structure fire in their city and a body was recovered," Kellogg said.

The fire occurred Friday in the 5300 block of West Eighth Avenue in Gary, the coroner's office had said. The fire began at 12:43 that morning.

First responders found Leslie's body inside the building. She was pronounced dead at 11:36 a.m., according to the coroner.

The injuries sustained and cause of death are still pending, the coroner said.

Leslie's family last spoke to her Sept. 18 and her cell phone was last pinged at a hotel in Hammond, according to a flier.

"This is a multi-jurisdictional investigation and results from the investigation are pending a coroner's autopsy report," Kellogg said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hammond Police Detective Sgt. Scott Jajowka at 219-852-2989 or Griffith Police Detective Jake Schoon at 219-924-7503.