Tips sought on Valpo man charged with exposing self to neighbor child

VALPARAISO — Police are welcoming information involving allegations of a 43-year-old local man charged with repeatedly exposing himself to a neighbor child.

Anyone with information about this case or others are encouraged to contact Valparaiso police Detective Sgt. Melanie Sheets at 219-462-2135, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann said.

Justin Crowell is charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure, records show.

The incidents allegedly occurred between Aug. 1 and Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Northview Drive, according to officials.

Valparaiso police said they were told Crowell had exposed himself between 10 and 15 times to a 14-year-old neighbor.

During one instance, the girl told police she was outside playing with her dog in her backyard when she noticed the light from a laser pointer on the ground. Thinking it was her brother playing around, the girl said she followed it and saw Crowell pointing the laser at his exposed genitals as he shook in his bedroom window.

Police said they responded to a similar complaint about Crowell from a different address in March 2019. Crowell told police at that time he was unaware others could see in his window.