HAMMOND — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole tires from two vehicles parked at the South Shore Line station on Hohman Avenue in Hammond Wednesday morning, according to a NICTD news release.

The male suspect was seen driving a burgundy Buick, with a small, white dog in the vehicle's window about 10:30 a.m., the release states. He was wearing a black, long-sleeve hoodie, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes with white soles.

Anyone with information is asked to call NICTD police at 219-398-6000. All calls will be kept confidential, according to the release.

Olivia is the morning cops/breaking news reporter at The Times. She spends her time monitoring traffic and weather reports, scanning crime logs and reading court documents. The Idaho native and University of Idaho grad has been with The Times since 2019.