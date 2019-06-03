HAMMOND — The Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District police are asking for help identifying a suspect who allegedly stole tires from two vehicles parked at the South Shore Line station on Hohman Avenue in Hammond Wednesday morning, according to a NICTD news release.
The male suspect was seen driving a burgundy Buick, with a small, white dog in the vehicle's window about 10:30 a.m., the release states. He was wearing a black, long-sleeve hoodie, gray sweatpants and black gym shoes with white soles.
Anyone with information is asked to call NICTD police at 219-398-6000. All calls will be kept confidential, according to the release.