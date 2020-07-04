Tobacco shop burglarized, eyewitnesses say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — A tobacco shop was burglarized in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue early Saturday, eyewitnesses said.

Police responded to Munster Tobacco and Hookah around 3 a.m. and were seen investigating smashed out windows and stolen merchandise, eyewitnesses said.

Police scanner traffic indicated suspects had burglarized the store.

It is unknown how many suspects were involved or if they used cars to drive away from the scene.

Check back at nwi.com for updates as they become available.

