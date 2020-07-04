You are the owner of this article.
Tobacco shop burglarized, eyewitnesses say
MUNSTER — A tobacco shop was burglarized in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue early Saturday, eyewitnesses said.

Police responded to Munster Tobacco and Hookah around 3 a.m. and were seen investigating smashed out windows and stolen merchandise, eyewitnesses said.

Police scanner traffic indicated suspects had burglarized the store.

It is unknown how many suspects were involved or if they used cars to drive away from the scene.

