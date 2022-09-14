Toddler dies of suspected abuse; father in custody, police say

CROWN POINT — A father made an initial court appearance on battery and neglect charges Wednesday, the same day his 18-month-old child died at a Chicago hospital after suffering injuries consistent with shaken baby syndrome, police said.

Casey L. Burnett, 22, of Gary, is accused of causing his daughter's injuries late Thursday night while her mother was away at work.

Kylee Burnett, 18 months, was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon at University of Chicago Comer Children's Hospital, according to court records and Gary police Cmdr. Jack Hamady.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas on Burnett's behalf to aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, both level 3 felonies.

Burnett's initial hearing occurred several hours before Kylee died. The Lake County prosecutor's office could file upgraded charges at a later date.

Burnett's bail was set at $60,000 surety or $6,000 cash. The magistrate granted Burnett's request for a public defender.

According to court records, the children's mother went to work about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, leaving Kylee and her older brother at home with Burnett.

Burnett's relative, who visited the home that night and helped care for the children at times, told police Burnett was alone with both children for about 20 minutes at one point, court records state.

When the children's mother arrived home early from work, she and Burnett went into the girl's bedroom and found the child unresponsive, records state.

The mother told police the baby was lying facedown in her crib, with her head on a pillow and blankets completely covering her body.

The mother called 911, attempted to drive her daughter to a local hospital and flagged down a Gary Fire Department medic while en route, records state.

Medics took the child to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus, and she was later transferred to Comer Children's Hospital.

Doctors in Chicago determined the girl had suffered severe hypoxic injury to the brain and herniation, extensive retinal hemorrhages and lacerations to her liver and spleen, records state.

Burnett agreed to speak with detectives, according to court records.

He told them he gave the children melatonin about 11 p.m. to help them sleep. He claimed he put his daughter down on her stomach and covered her halfway with a blanket and allowed his son to play with a cell phone.

Burnett said he went downstairs but returned about five minutes later to check on the children after hearing movement. He discovered his daughter was out of bed, so he put her back in bed by placing her flat on her stomach, covering her halfway on her back, turning out the light and closing the door, he told police.

Burnett said when he and Kylee's mother found Kylee unresponsive, he thought Kylee must have moved the blanket because it wasn't how he left it, records state.

Burnett repeatedly denied causing his daughter's injuries. He declined to submit to compute voice stress analysis, telling police he was in shock and "wasn't in the right state of mind to participate."