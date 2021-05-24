Toddler seriously injured in pursuit involving man wanted on warrant, charges show

CROWN POINT — A Highland man was wanted on a warrant for felony theft Wednesday when he led police on a chase with four children in his SUV and got into a rollover crash, resulting in one child being airlifted to an Illinois hospital, records state.

Nicholas Miller, 30, came to the attention of police Wednesday after several passersby called police to report Miller was dragging a woman to an SUV and possibly hitting her and the children, according to court records.

Highland police spotted Miller driving a blue Chevrolet Trailblazer north on Kennedy Avenue at 179th Street and attempted to stop him, records state.

Miller drove onto the ramp to westbound Interstate 80/94 with an officer in pursuit. At the exit ramp to Indianapolis Boulevard, Miller lost control while driving on a shoulder to pass traffic, records state.

The Trailblazer rolled down a grassy embankment. The woman, who was pregnant, and four children, ages 19 months to 8 years old, were taken to Community Hospital, court records state.

The 19-month-old was flown by helicopter to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment of a broken arm, skull fractures and blunt force trauma to the liver, records state.