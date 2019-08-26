{{featured_button_text}}
Allen Smith

Allen Smith

 Provided

PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A local woman, who told police her toddler routinely climbs out of the dog door, faces a potential criminal charge after the child was spotted Sunday morning attempting for an hour to get back into the house.

The woman, who lives in the 600 block of Newport Road, told police about 10:30 a.m. she got home late from her job, where she works as a stripper, and thought her young daughter was in the room with her when she went in for a nap, according to Porter County police.

A woman visiting a nearby home called police after seeing the young girl wearing a diaper trying for an hour to get inside her home.

The child's mother admitted she was not aware her daughter was outside for approximately an hour, police said.

Police said they noticed the smell of burned marijuana inside the house and took the woman's boyfriend, Allen Smith, 42, into custody after discovering a "marijuana dab" and glass smoking device with burned residue.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Smith was taken to jail and faces a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia due to having a prior conviction in the county in 2003, police said.

Indiana Child Protective Services was contacted and the case was sent to county prosecutors for a possible criminal charge of neglect of a dependent against the toddler's mother, police said.

Recent arrests booked into Porter County Jail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.