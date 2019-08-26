PORTAGE TOWNSHIP — A local woman, who told police her toddler routinely climbs out of the dog door, faces a potential criminal charge after the child was spotted Sunday morning attempting for an hour to get back into the house.
The woman, who lives in the 600 block of Newport Road, told police about 10:30 a.m. she got home late from her job, where she works as a stripper, and thought her young daughter was in the room with her when she went in for a nap, according to Porter County police.
A woman visiting a nearby home called police after seeing the young girl wearing a diaper trying for an hour to get inside her home.
The child's mother admitted she was not aware her daughter was outside for approximately an hour, police said.
Police said they noticed the smell of burned marijuana inside the house and took the woman's boyfriend, Allen Smith, 42, into custody after discovering a "marijuana dab" and glass smoking device with burned residue.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Smith was taken to jail and faces a misdemeanor count of possessing paraphernalia due to having a prior conviction in the county in 2003, police said.
Indiana Child Protective Services was contacted and the case was sent to county prosecutors for a possible criminal charge of neglect of a dependent against the toddler's mother, police said.
Addison Elizabeth Pixley
Arrest date: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Osceola, Indiana Booking Number: 1903577
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Aireon Jovon Mason
Arrest date: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 Age: 18 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903639
Charges: Felony, Auto Theft
Alejandro Christian Camarillo
Arrest date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Lake Station Booking Number: 1903559
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Arthur Lee Pryor Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903613
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Balazs Lorand Szilagyi
Arrest date: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903587
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Bruce Davis Gephart
Arrest date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Age: 49 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903551
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Damon Tyler Haduch
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 Age: 20 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903574
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Daniel Joseph Edmonds
Arrest date: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1903608
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Daniel Ray Szajko
Arrest date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Age: 61 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903549
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
David Manuel Reillo Jr.
Arrest date: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: East Chicago Booking Number: 1903588
Charges: Felony, Theft/With Prior
Ebony Simone Collins
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 Age: 25 Residence: Gary Booking Number: 1903573
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Edwardo Justo Leon
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 Age: 41 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903566
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Gregory Allen Saylor
Arrest date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Age: 28 Residence: Michigan City Booking Number: 1903560
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
James Ryan Taylor
Arrest date: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 Age: 21 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903586
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Jenness Nicole Costello
Arrest date: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903628
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Joshua Patrick Moser
Arrest date: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903622
Charges: Felony, Aggravated battery
Kathryn Lynn Hoekstra
Arrest date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Age: 32 Residence: Porter Booking Number: 1903564
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Dealing Cocaine
Kaylyn Nicole Gilmore
Arrest date: Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 Age: 24 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903596
Charges: Felony, Fraud on Financial Institution
Kyle Brandon Lucas
Arrest date: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 Age: 22 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903616
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Lamont Rashaad Jackson
Arrest date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Matteson, Illinois Booking Number: 1903554
Charges: Felony, Theft/$750 Less Than
Lindsay Nicole Haack
Arrest date: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 Age: 31 Residence: LaPorte Booking Number: 1903580
Charges: Felony, Possession Cocaine O
Matthew Robert Lundstrom
Arrest date: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 Age: 37 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903629
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Michael Vincent Derby
Arrest date: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903598
Charges: Misdemeanor, Battery
Philip Shawn Gibbons
Arrest date: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 Age: 42 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903600
Charges: Misdemeanor, Domestic Battery
Robert Christopher Brown
Arrest date: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 Age: 35 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903610
Charges: Felony, Burglary
Samantha Adeline Romanowicz
Arrest date: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 Age: 33 Residence: Crown Point Booking Number: 1903609
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic
Samuel James Haddock
Arrest date: Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 Age: 19 Residence: Hebron Booking Number: 1903634
Charges: Felony, Intimidation
Sara Kathryn Kmetz
Arrest date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903563
Charges: Misdemeanor
Sterling Thomas Vugrin
Arrest date: Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 Age: 26 Residence: Valparaiso Booking Number: 1903576
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Tammy Denise Carpenter
Arrest date: Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 Age: 48 Residence: Fort Wayne Booking Number: 1903562
Charges: Felony, Possession Hypodermic Needle
Thinner T. Morris
Arrest date: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 Age: 30 Residence: Chicago Booking Number: 1903603
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI/BAC .15%/CON
Thomas Derek Modesto
Arrest date: Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019 Age: 38 Residence: Portage Booking Number: 1903599
Charges: Felony, Domestic Battery
Todd Robert Ritz
Arrest date: Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 Age: 63 Residence: Chesterton Booking Number: 1903565
Charges: Misdemeanor, MV/OWI, Endangers
Vincen Joseph Velez Jr.
Arrest date: Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 Age: 23 Residence: Hobart Booking Number: 1903625
Charges: Felony, Drugs/Dealing Cocaine
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.