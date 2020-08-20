 Skip to main content
Toll Road bust nets large stash of cocaine, marijuana, police say
Toll Road bust nets large stash of cocaine, marijuana, police say

Marques Wright

Marques Wright

LAPORTE — A traffic stop Tuesday along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road led to the discovery of a large quantity of cocaine and marijuana, according to LaPorte County police.

The driver, Marques J. Wright, 27, of Langworthy, Iowa, was taken into custody and faces felony counts of dealing cocaine and dealing marijuana, police said.

Wright's westbound vehicle was stopped shortly after noon when police said they saw him commit a number of traffic offenses.

Wright remains in custody at the LaPorte County jail on a $50,005 cash-only bond, police said.

The officer was working as part of the federally funded Domestic Highway Enforcement program, which is part of the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area initiative, according to police.

"DHE is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically," police said.

