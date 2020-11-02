Toll Road stops net gun, drugs, police say

LAPORTE — Two traffic stops carried out by a special unit along the local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road resulted in the arrests of four people on gun and drug charges, according the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

An officer with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program said he stopped a westbound vehicle at 12:30 p.m. Friday and arrested the driver, Emanuel Moore, 53, of Euclid, Ohio after a 9mm pistol was found in his possession.

Moore faces a felony count of carrying a handgun without a license and was held on a $15,005 cash-only bond.

Another westbound vehicle was stopped Saturday and three men were arrested after the discovery of nearly two dozen prescription bottles of a controlled substance, police said.

The driver was identified by police as Gerson Castro, 26, of New York.

The passengers were Justin Liriano, 25 and Edwin Ortiz, 24, also of New York.

All three men face a single felony count each of dealing a controlled substance and were held on $20,005 cash-only bonds.