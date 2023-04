CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. and the 91 other sheriffs across Indiana answer to no one when it comes to contracting for purchases related to the county jail and its inmates.

The Indiana Supreme Court turned down a request Thursday to review a Court of Appeals decision granting independent contracting authority to Martinez for jail-related purchases, leaving the lower court ruling the final word on the matter — for now.

"I am very pleased that the Indiana Supreme Court denied transfer and has upheld the rulings in this matter by the Indiana Court of Appeals and the Lake Superior Court," Martinez said in a statement provided to The Times.

"Today's decision by the Supreme Court confirms that Lake Superior Court Judge Stephen Scheele was 100% correct, when he ruled on June 30, 2022, that: 'The sheriff has and retains the authority to enter into contracts to take care of the Lake County Jail and its prisoners,'" Martinez added.

The appellate court said in November the Indiana Constitution and state law unquestionably establish a duty that the sheriff take care of the jail and its prisoners.

To fulfill that duty, the court said the sheriff has the authority to enter into contracts relating to the jail without the sheriff's jail contracts being conditioned on further approval by the three-member Lake County Board of Commissioners, which serves as county executive, so long as the seven-member county council has appropriated sufficient funds for the purchases.

"Indeed, if the board had the exclusive right to enter into such contracts, as it claims, the sheriff would be transformed into a passive manager, a mere department head, notwithstanding his constitutional office, and would have limited ability to take care of the jail and its prisoners," wrote Appeals Judge Robert Altice Jr. in the 3-0 ruling.

Records show Martinez initially sued the commissioners after they rejected his 2022 jail medical services contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared with 2021 and 20% more than 2020.

The sheriff granted CHI another 5% increase in 2023 for a total annual cost to Lake County taxpayers of $6.4 million for jail health care.

Matt Fech, the commissioners attorney, said he's disappointed the Supreme Court declined to review the case because it means the sheriff's practice of awarding no-bid jail health contracts will continue without "the necessary transparency that the citizens of Lake County deserve."

"The jail medical contract hasn't been put out for bid since 2016 or 2017 and the increase of the jail medical contract has just continued to rise exponentially over the last several years," Fech said.

The Indiana General Assembly still could change the law addressing the sheriff's jail-related contracting authority prior to the Legislature adjourning for the year on or before April 29.

Language to restore the commissioners' authority over sheriff jail contracts circulated at the Statehouse earlier this year but it was discarded to avoid interfering with pending litigation.

