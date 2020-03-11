Topless woman Tased after she stabbed husband, records allege

CROWN POINT — Charges filed Tuesday allege a woman stabbed her husband multiple times after he confronted her about drinking too much and told her to move out of their Hammond apartment.

Latasha S. Allen, 40, was topless when she answered the door for police about 5:50 p.m. Sunday at her apartment in the 6100 block of Hohman Avenue, Lake Criminal Court records allege.

Allen didn't comply with officers' orders to lie down, so an officer used his Taser on her, records say.

Police found Allen's husband in a hallway with puncture wounds to his left arm, left hand and upper chest, records state. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

The man told police Allen went to get her nails done and had been drinking when she returned home. The man said he left the apartment for a while, returning about 5:30 p.m.

When he attempted to talk to Allen about her drinking, they argued and accused each other of cheating, records state. The man told police he followed Allen into the kitchen, because she previously had attempted to stab him during an argument.

As the man tried to stop Allen, she turned and stabbed him in the arm, records allege.

