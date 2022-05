Tow truck driver ran down innocent man while attempting to kill another out of jealousy, court records state

CROWN POINT — The ex-wife of a tow truck driver charged with murder this week told Merrillville police he attempted to hit a man with whom she previously had sex but instead ran down an innocent man, court records show.

Maximilliono C. Farias, 37, didn't slow down before striking 19-year-old John Garner IV about 6:55 p.m Monday as Garner and the man allegedly targeted by Farias walked through a parking lot near Sheffield's Restaurant & Sports Bar at 1515 E. 82nd Ave., records allege.

The man known to Farias' ex-wife jumped out of the way, but Garner wasn't able to avoid being hit after turning around to see Farias driving at him, according to court documents.

Farias' ex-wife, who was riding with Farias in a black 2021 Hino flatbed truck owned by Midnight Blue Towing and Recovery, told police Farias was going 20 to 30 mph when he hit a man and that the man's hands were raised upon impact.

The woman claimed Farias began yelling at her after the crash for having sex with Garner's friend, called her an explicit name and "told her it was her fault that he killed an innocent person because she slept with (Garner's friend)," records state.

The Times is not naming Garner's friend, because he is a victim of an alleged violent crime.

Farias was scheduled to make an initial appearance Friday before a Lake Criminal Court magistrate on charges of murder and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

A representative at Midnight Blue Towing and Recovery declined comment on the case.

After the crash, Garner was taken to Methodist Hospitals Southlake Campus, where he was pronounced dead.

Farias turned around in the parking lot and fled south on Mississippi Street, court records state. He was taken into custody after Indiana State Police troopers spotted the tow truck at the Pilot gas station near Ind. 2 and Interstate 65.

A police officer dispatched to the scene of the hit-and-run recalled having a casual conversation with Farias, who lived at a local hotel, records state.

The officer told detectives Farias talked about a man who stayed at another local hotel and had been sleeping with his wife, records state.

"(Farias) rambled on how he had broken windows out of the subject's vehicle and subsequently said something similar to 'I'm going to kill them,'" according to court documents.

Farias' ex-wife told police in an interview that she had sex with Garner's friend in November 2021 and Farias "has not been able to get over it."

She said Farias struck her in the face earlier in the day during an argument outside a retail store. Police noticed a cut on her nose with dried blood on it, records state.

Police gathered surveillance video that showed Farias driving toward the two men, hitting Garner and fleeing the scene, according to court documents.

