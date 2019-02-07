The trial of Portage Mayor James Snyder, center right, continues this week in U.S. District Court in Hammond. Here, Snyder arrives with his defense team on the first day of the trial on Monday, Jan. 14.
HAMMOND — Dealing with towing companies wasn't one of his priorities when Troy Williams became Portage's police chief in 2012, Williams told jurors Thursday morning.
Williams said he had other priorities, and dealing with companies was "no big deal," so he left it to others in his administration.
Williams took the stand Thursday morning in Portage Mayor James Snyder's public corruption trial. Snyder is facing two bribery counts and one tax obstruction charge. The trial is in its 14th day.
Williams said he believed for the first four years of his tenure that Waffco Towing had a storage yard in the city on Old Porter Road. It wasn't until January 2016, when a fellow city employee was arrested for drunken driving and Snyder and former Director of Administration Joe Calhoun went to retrieve that employee's car, that he learned Waffco had closed that lot.
During a sometimes contentious cross-examination, Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Benson questioned Williams about why he gave Ambassador Towing four to five chances to correct issues before removing them from the city's tow list, while not even calling Waffco to advise them of the issue. Benson also questioned Williams about the city's tow agreement not requiring a storage lot within city limits.
Snyder has been charged with accepting a $12,000 bribe from John Cortina for placing Cortina and his towing partner, Samson Towing, on the city's list. Samson was placed on the list less than a month after Waffco was removed. Cortina had partnered with Ambassador prior to Samson.
Waffco owner Kevin Farthing testified earlier this week he had an indoor storage yard on U.S. 6, which opened in 2015 when he was placed on the county police tow list.
Williams said he learned of the U.S. 6 lot and went by it several times but believed it was closed. He also testified it did not have an outdoor secure lot, and the building appeared too small to store a sufficient number of vehicles.
Williams also told jurors that while it wasn't in the written agreement, the expectation of having a lot in Portage was discussed with a Waffco representative and other tow company owners in January 2016.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.