Tracker disguised as cellphone, lost wallet led police to suspects in robbery, records show

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors charged a second man Friday linked to a robbery at an East Chicago cellphone store where a customer and employee were struck in the head with a gun.
Maurice D. Brown, of Danville, Illinois, was able to run from police Jan. 7 after bailing out of a Chrysler van involved in a high-speed chase that ended near Harrison and 169th streets in Hammond, records allege. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.
Anthony D. Coats, 23, of Lafayette, was charged Jan. 8 with felony armed robbery, criminal confinement, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, theft and resisting law enforcement.
Brown is facing similar charges, records show.
The two are accused of working with a third suspect, who is not named in court records, to rob the T-Mobile store at 4601 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago.
Two men entered the store about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 6, records state.
One of the men had a silver and black handgun, and the other was holding his arm under his shirt as if hiding something, according to court documents.
One of the men struck a customer in the back of the head with a gun and ordered everyone to an area where cellphones were located, records state.
The suspect struck an employee in the back of the head with the gun and ordered him to a backroom, where the employee placed phones and a tracking device that looked like a phone in a bag, records allege.
Hammond police located the tracker and began chasing the suspects, while East Chicago police were still interviewing witnesses at the store, records state.
Brown escaped on foot Jan. 6, but officers found a wallet containing his identification when they searched a van he, Coats and a third man ran from after driving down a dead-end street, records state. Witnesses later identified Brown as a suspect in a photo lineup.
Coats pleaded not guilty earlier this month. His bond was reduced to $12,500 surety or $1,250 cash during a hearing Jan. 14 before Lake Criminal Court Judge Samuel Cappas.