Tracker disguised as cellphone, lost wallet led police to suspects in robbery, records show

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors charged a second man Friday linked to a robbery at an East Chicago cellphone store where a customer and employee were struck in the head with a gun.

Maurice D. Brown, of Danville, Illinois, was able to run from police Jan. 7 after bailing out of a Chrysler van involved in a high-speed chase that ended near Harrison and 169th streets in Hammond, records allege. A warrant for his arrest was issued Friday.

Anthony D. Coats, 23, of Lafayette, was charged Jan. 8 with felony armed robbery, criminal confinement, two counts of battery by means of a deadly weapon, theft and resisting law enforcement.

Brown is facing similar charges, records show.

The two are accused of working with a third suspect, who is not named in court records, to rob the T-Mobile store at 4601 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago.

Two men entered the store about 6:20 p.m. Jan. 6, records state.

One of the men had a silver and black handgun, and the other was holding his arm under his shirt as if hiding something, according to court documents.

One of the men struck a customer in the back of the head with a gun and ordered everyone to an area where cellphones were located, records state.