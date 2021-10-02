Tractor leads Crown Point cops on chase; ends up in pond, police say

CROWN POINT — A tractor chase in Crown Point ended in a pond late Friday, police said.

At 11:20 p.m. a Crown Point officer saw a man driving a tractor south on Broadway near Summit Street, Crown Point Assistant Chief James Janda said in a news release.

The tractor had no lights on, prompting the officer to try and pull the man over, however he did not stop, Janda said.

The tractor led a chase heading south with police in pursuit. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle and used tire deflation devices.

The tractor struck the deflation devices multiple times and the tractor ended up in a pond near 157th Avenue and Colorado Street, Janda said.

The man was arrested and transported to Lake County Jail, where he remains. His identity will be released pending formal charges.

Further information was not immediately available Saturday afternoon, police said.

Crown Point police were assisted by the Lake County Sheriff's Department and the Lake Dale Fire Department.

