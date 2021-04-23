Traffic light violation led to pursuit with AR-15 fired at cops; shooter still at large, sheriff says

GARY — A driver's failure to stop at a traffic light prompted a traffic stop late Wednesday that eventually led to a pursuit in which 30 rounds were fired from an AR-15 rifle at Lake County police, officials now say.

Police were still searching Thursday afternoon for a passenger who allegedly shot the gun at officers, striking a Lake County squad car, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

A Lake County officer first made contact with the two suspects — a male driver and male passenger — about 9:42 p.m. Wednesday when they were seen traveling in a black Dodge northbound in the 400 block of Adams Street and failed to stop at a traffic light at the intersection of West Fourth Avenue and Adams Street.

The officer then followed the suspects as they headed westbound on Fourth Avenue, traveling about 50 mph in a 35 mph zone. That's when a traffic stop was initiated.

The driver stopped on West Fourth Avenue and Harrison Street and slightly rolled down his window when ordered, but then took off westbound, prompting a pursuit, police said.

A second officer joined the pursuit near Grant Street.