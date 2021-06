Traffic stop leads to arrest of wanted felon, police say

A traffic stop on U.S. 20 in LaPorte County led county police to discover a wanted East Chicago man.

Christian Robinson-Tyler, 33, is currently being housed at the LaPorte County Jail and is waiting to be extradited back to Lake County, a news release stated.

A LaPorte County sheriff's officer initiated a traffic stop shortly after midnight Thursday near U.S. 20 and Fail Road in Kankakee Township after locating a car without a license plate.

The vehicle's driver could not produce any form of identification for deputies but provided a name and date of birth. As deputies continued to investigate, they were able to identify the driver as Robinson-Tyler, police said.

Police determined Robinson-Tyler had a suspended license and he was wanted by the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Robinson-Tyler faces a felony count of identity deception and a misdemeanor count of driving while suspended.

