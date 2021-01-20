Traffic stop leads to discovery of suspected meth, guns in Tennessee pair's car, police say

LAKE COUNTY — A man and woman from Clinton, Tennessee, were arrested early Tuesday after state troopers pulled them over for an alleged traffic violation, then discovered they were in possession of suspected methamphetamine and firearms without a license to carry, police said.

Christian D. Bunch, 25, and Sarah M. Hobbs, 32, were stopped about 10:15 a.m. on northbound Interstate 65 near exit 240 to Lowell after allegedly making an unsafe lane change, said Indiana State Police Sgt. Glen Fifield.

Police noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car and made "other observations" that "(led) them to believe other criminal activity was taking place" and search the vehicle, the release states.

That's when police found about 23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, an undisclosed amount of cash and two handguns— a Kel-Tec PF9 9 mm and a Masterpiece Arms MPA Defender 9 mm, police said.

Both were taken into custody and transported to Lake County Jail without incident, police said.

Bunch was charged with a felony count of dealing in methamphetamine in the amount of 10 grams or more and a misdemeanor county of carrying a handgun without a license, court records show.