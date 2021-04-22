Traffic stop leads to recovery of car stolen from Illinois dealership, police say

HOBART — Police recovered a Dodge Challenger Hellcat stolen from an Illinois car dealership last month after arresting its driver Wednesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 65, an official said.

The driver, a 29-year-old Indianapolis man, allegedly sped across the interstate and was driving with false tag, then gave conflicting stories about who the car belonged to when questioned, said Hobart police Capt. James Gonzales.

He was being held in police custody Thursday on pending charges.

A Hobart police supervisor was in an unmarked police car on I-65 at Ridge Road when he noticed the Hellcat speed on the southbound entrance ramp and began to follow its trail.

While following the Hellcat, the supervisor noticed its driver make several high-speed lane changes without signaling. The Hellcat was paced speeding at 92 mph in a 55 mph zone, Gonzales said.

The supervisor then stopped the driver on U.S. 30 as he exited I-65 south from a ramp. He noticed what smelled like burnt marijuana from inside the car.

A check of temporary tags affixed to the car showed they actually belonged to a 2004 Chrysler Sebring and a VIN number on the car's door did not yield any results.