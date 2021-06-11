Traffic stop nets guns, drugs and three behind bars, police say

LAPORTE — A traffic stop this week along U.S. 20 resulted in the arrest of three people on various weapon and drug charges, county police said.

Police said they stopped an eastbound vehicle that was seen speeding and weaving on the highway about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Fail Road.

A firearm was spotted during the stop, as well as a synthetic drug that had been discarded from the vehicle by an occupant, police said. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, a synthetic drug and a white powdery substance later identified as cocaine, police said.

The driver, Ernest Glasper, 35, of Michigan City, and passengers Patrice Peate, 39, and Michael Anderson, 33, both of Mishawaka, were taken into custody, according to police.

Peate faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of a synthetic drug.

Glasper faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent, possession of cocaine and a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction.