 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop nets guns, drugs and three behind bars, police say
alert urgent

Traffic stop nets guns, drugs and three behind bars, police say

LAPORTE — A traffic stop this week along U.S. 20 resulted in the arrest of three people on various weapon and drug charges, county police said.

Police said they stopped an eastbound vehicle that was seen speeding and weaving on the highway about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Fail Road.

Go on patrol with Aaron Crawford, a Cpl. with the Lowell Police Department, as he speaks about joining the force, DUI enforcement grants, and police Jiu-jitsu training.

A firearm was spotted during the stop, as well as a synthetic drug that had been discarded from the vehicle by an occupant, police said. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun, a loaded 9mm Taurus handgun, a synthetic drug and a white powdery substance later identified as cocaine, police said.

The driver, Ernest Glasper, 35, of Michigan City, and passengers Patrice Peate, 39, and Michael Anderson, 33, both of Mishawaka, were taken into custody, according to police.

Peate faces misdemeanor charges of carrying a handgun without a license and possession of a synthetic drug.

Three people were taken into custody by the city's SWAT team early Tuesday after barricading themselves in a local hotel room by hammering nails into the door and telling officers, "I'm fixing the trim."

Glasper faces felony charges of possession of a firearm by a serious violent, possession of cocaine and a felon in possession of a firearm with a prior conviction.

Anderson faces felony counts of possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, possession of cocaine and carrying a handgun without a license with a prior conviction, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Peate was released from the LaPorte County Jail after posting a $605 cash bond. Glasper and Anderson remained at the jail as of Friday morning on cash bonds of $20,005 each.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are aliens not coming to Earth because of the cost?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts