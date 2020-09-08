 Skip to main content
Traffic stop nets two guns; adult and juvenile charged, police say
Traffic stop nets two guns; adult and juvenile charged, police say

Justin Hervey

Justin Hervey

 Provided

MICHIGAN CITY — An alert from a police dog about potential drugs in a vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old and juvenile on gun charges, Michigan City police said.

Justin Hervey, 22, of Michigan City is charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a permit and a 17-year-old male faces a misdemeanor count of dangerous possession of a firearm.

A police officer stopped the vehicle around 7 p.m. Sunday and found four people inside, police said. When a police dog arrived, the animal did a "free air sniff" and alerted officers to the presence of drugs.

Police said they found baggies with suspected marijuana residue, drug paraphernalia and two semi-automatic handguns.

"The Michigan City Police Department will maintain their zero tolerance on illegally possessed firearms within our community," police said. "We remain committed to proactively addressing the violence that has recently plagued our city and we sincerely appreciate our officers that continue to provide the utmost quality and professional services during these unfortunate times."

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

