Traffic stop nets two guns; adult and juvenile charged, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — An alert from a police dog about potential drugs in a vehicle resulted in the arrest of a 22-year-old and juvenile on gun charges, Michigan City police said.

Justin Hervey, 22, of Michigan City is charged with misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a permit and a 17-year-old male faces a misdemeanor count of dangerous possession of a firearm.

A police officer stopped the vehicle around 7 p.m. Sunday and found four people inside, police said. When a police dog arrived, the animal did a "free air sniff" and alerted officers to the presence of drugs.

Police said they found baggies with suspected marijuana residue, drug paraphernalia and two semi-automatic handguns.