Traffic stop results in large pot bust
LAPORTE — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday afternoon led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana being transported through the area, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Police said they arrested Hui Wei Zheng, 48, of Brooklyn, New York, on a felony count of dealing/delivery of marijuana.

He is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a cash-only bond of $15,005.

The officer, who was working with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program, saw the vehicle traveling too closely to another and speeding shortly before 4 p.m., police said. When the vehicle changed lanes improperly, the officer followed it into a plaza where the arrest took place.

The DHE program is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically, police said. It relies on federal and state funding.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

