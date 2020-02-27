Traffic stop results in large pot bust

Marijuana confiscated during traffic stop.
LAPORTE — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday afternoon led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana being transported through the area, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
Police said they arrested Hui Wei Zheng, 48, of Brooklyn, New York, on a felony count of dealing/delivery of marijuana.
He is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a cash-only bond of $15,005.
The officer, who was working with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program, saw the vehicle traveling too closely to another and speeding shortly before 4 p.m., police said. When the vehicle changed lanes improperly, the officer followed it into a plaza where the arrest took place.
The DHE program is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically, police said. It relies on federal and state funding.
Jessica Meadows
Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 22, 2020
Offense Description: Counterfeiting
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Martina Marconi
Age: 37
Residence: Unknown
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2020
Offense Description: Battery against a public safety officer
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Trail Creek Police Department
Ashley Sheets
Age: 25
Residence: Chesterton
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Phillip Parks
Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2020
Offense Description: Carrying a handgun without a license
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Kenneth Johnson
Age: 47
Residence: Indianapolis
Arrest Date: Feb. 22, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Nicholas Cuma
Age: 34
Residence: Porter
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Vorice Williams
Age: 44
Residence: Hobart
Arrest Date: Feb. 20, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Andrew Eckwood
Age: 32
Residence: Indianapolis
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of a narcotic drug
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Patrick Hancock
Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2020
Offense Description: Battery
Class: Misdemeanor
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Marlon Younger
Age: 31
Residence: Muskogee, OK
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine, possession of schedule I-IV controlled substance
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Stanley Bryant
Age: 29
Residence: Rochester, NY
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in Marijuana - Marijuana sale intended for a minor
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
John Lowry
Age: 46
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 23, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
David Powers
Age: 48
Residence: Unknown
Arrest Date: Feb. 20, 2020
Offense Description: Child molesting, child molesting
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Amber Pace
Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
David Williams
Age: 42
Residence: Union Mills
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2020
Offense Description: Operating a vehicle after being adjudged a habitual traffic offender
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Solomon Moore
Age: 30
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Bertrell Randle
Age: 38
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 20, 2020
Offense Description: Child solicitation, child solicitation
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jackie McFerson
Age: 40
Residence: Gary
Arrest Date: Feb. 22, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in cocaine, dealing in cocaine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Tameka Lepage
Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2020
Offense Description: Burglary of a dwelling
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Dylan Andersen
Age: 23
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Gerald Yaw
Age: 74
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Offense Description: Child molesting, child molesting
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Danny Remson
Age: 48
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2020
Offense Description: Public voyeurism
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Kevin Myers
Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2020
Offense Description: Dealing in methamphetamine, dealing in methamphetamine, auto theft, failure to appear, failure to appear, failure to appear
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Michael Kappel
Age: 32
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 22, 2020
Offense Description: Possession of methamphetamine
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Christa Lawson
Age: 36
Residence: New Carlisle
Arrest Date: Feb. 21, 2020
Offense Description: Theft
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Lashayla Johnson
Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Offense Description: Battery against a public safety officer
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department
Jeffery Glancy
Age: 47
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 24, 2020
Offense Description: Failure to return to lawful detention
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
Anacecilia Cotton
Age: 22
Residence: LaPorte
Arrest Date: Feb. 18, 2020
Offense Description: Unlawful possession of syringe
Class: Felony
Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office
