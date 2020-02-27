Traffic stop results in large pot bust

LAPORTE — A traffic stop along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road Wednesday afternoon led to the discovery of a large amount of marijuana being transported through the area, according to the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.

Police said they arrested Hui Wei Zheng, 48, of Brooklyn, New York, on a felony count of dealing/delivery of marijuana.

He is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a cash-only bond of $15,005.

The officer, who was working with the Domestic Highway Enforcement program, saw the vehicle traveling too closely to another and speeding shortly before 4 p.m., police said. When the vehicle changed lanes improperly, the officer followed it into a plaza where the arrest took place.

The DHE program is designed to disrupt the flow of drugs and weapons moving domestically, police said. It relies on federal and state funding.

