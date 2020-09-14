Traffic stop turns up handgun stolen in Fort Wayne two years ago, police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A routine traffic stop in LaPorte County turned up a handgun that was stolen in Fort Wayne two years ago, leading to two arrests, police said.

A LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over a vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday that was driving east on U.S. 30 by U.S. 421 after observing it speeding, according to a news release from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. He discovered a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle that was reported stolen to the Fort Wayne Police Department in 2018, he said.

The driver, Valentino D. Shaw, a 43-year-old Bellwood, Illinois resident, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft of a firearm and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. Passenger Delkeyia S. Williams, a 25-year-old Chicago resident, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, and possession of marijuana.

Shaw is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $20,005 cash-only bond. Williams bonded out after posting a $755.00 cash bond.

