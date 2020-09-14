 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Traffic stop turns up handgun stolen in Fort Wayne two years ago, police say
urgent

Traffic stop turns up handgun stolen in Fort Wayne two years ago, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
Traffic stop turns up handgun stolen in Fort Wayne two years ago

LaPorte County Sheriff's Department

 Provided

A routine traffic stop in LaPorte County turned up a handgun that was stolen in Fort Wayne two years ago, leading to two arrests, police said.

A LaPorte County Sheriff's Office deputy pulled over a vehicle at about 8:30 p.m. Saturday that was driving east on U.S. 30 by U.S. 421 after observing it speeding, according to a news release from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Office. He discovered a .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in the vehicle that was reported stolen to the Fort Wayne Police Department in 2018, he said.

The driver, Valentino D. Shaw, a 43-year-old Bellwood, Illinois resident, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft of a firearm and serious violent felon in possession of a firearm. Passenger Delkeyia S. Williams, a 25-year-old Chicago resident, was arrested on preliminary charges of theft of a firearm, carrying a handgun without a license, and possession of marijuana.

Shaw is being held at the LaPorte County Jail on a $20,005 cash-only bond. Williams bonded out after posting a $755.00 cash bond.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts