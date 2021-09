Train, car crash causes multiple injuries at Lake-Porter county border

PORTAGE — A collision between a car and a train has caused multiple injuries Tuesday afternoon.

Around 3:20 p.m. first responders were called to a crash at County Line Road, just north of U.S. 20, according to the Portage Police Department.

Police have reported that there was a crash involving a train and car. Authorities have asked drivers to avoid the area and find alternative routes as police investigate and crews clear the road of debris.

Multiple people are injured and as of 3:45 p.m. no fatalities have been reported.

Portage police and firefighters are working at the scene with Gary police and firefighters.

Check back at nwi.com as this story develops.

