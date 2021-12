Train snaps man's leg as he attempted to outrace it in Porter County, officials say

CHESTERTON — A pedestrian attempting to outrace a train in the downtown area Tuesday morning was struck, but is expected to survive, according to town officials.

"The train clipped his right leg and snapped it below the knee," Police Chief Tim Richardson said. "He is conscious and alert and by all accounts should be OK, hopefully. He was talking and alert the entire time."

The incident, which occurred at 8:30 a.m. at the North Fourth Street crossing, forced the closure of all Norfolk Southern grade-crossings in the downtown area, with the exception of the South Calumet Road crossing, the town announced.

Fire Chief Eric Camel said that the man — born in 1980 — was attempting to cross from the south side to the north and had very nearly cleared the tracks when his leg was struck by a westbound train.

"The stop arms were down and the pedestrian disregarded them, hoping to beat the train," Richardson said. "Ironically, a train watcher was videotaping the train coming by at the same crossing and reportedly has the event captured. He's making a copy and dropping it at the PD."

The man, who was not identified by the town, was taken to a hospital in Michigan City, Camel said.

