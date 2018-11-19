HAMMOND — Attorneys for Portage Mayor James Snyder have asked the court to exclude any disco…

HAMMOND — Portage Mayor James Snyder will have to wait a little longer to have his day in court.

Excerpt of Jan. 28, 2016, conversation between John Cortina and confidential source

Jan. 28, 2016, conversation between John Cortina (JC) and Individual A (confidential human source) regarding payment to Portage Mayor John Snyder to be put on the city's tow list, according to court filings.

(UI references unintelligible conversation.)

JC: Ya know, this guys knows that my lips are sealed. Ya know.

CHS: So you are gonna go give him those two checks in the next 15 minutes

JC: Fifteen minutes. Over, he’s gotta another office over in.

CHS: W-where uh

JC: Right on Willow Creek

CHS: Here’s got a mayor’s office?

JC: He-he’s gotta a financial office. He’s got two-three gals working up in there. Don’t make no money though. But he’s gotta another business like outside.

CHS: But he uses that to borrow money from you, before. Didn’t you rescue him you told me?

JC: I’ve rescued him before … oh yeah.

CHS: And send him on vacation and buy him Christmas presents.

JC: Just like t-the other night ya know. He says ...

CHS: This gonna be a gold mine, John.

JC: “The wife and my four kids, we’re going to Florida.” He says, “I got tickets” or “I’m getting tickets for $720.” Fact three months ago I told him, you go to Florida tell me and uh I’ll, I’ll get the tickets for ya. Ya know … but I go over to his house, I’m family. Ya know what I mean? With the kids and all (UI). I’m family.

CHS: Was it an envelope?

JC: Uh no no no [UI]

CHS: No but I mean, no I mean when you pay for the tickets, do you just give him cash for that?

JC: Oh no, either that or uh I-I give him. Yeah, I won’t give 'em. I like to deal with cash.

CHS: I do, too

JC: That’s it. It’s over with.

CHS: 'Cause somebody said I gave you that, I ain’t give you nothing, man. I didn’t give you nothing, man. I don’t know what you’re talking about. I don’t know who you are.

JC: I-If I give you an envelope with my name on it then a-and I put an amount on it. Ya know. But, but this is all.

CHS: T-There no envel-there's no name on it.

JC: I-i-its all a write off, ya know.

CHS: That storage, that’s storage money.

JC: Yeah, I feel like a (expletive) because you know, I gotta push out money and we ain't got nothing. But you can bet, we’re getting in the door. When he says we’re getting in the door, we’re getting in the door. Ya know what I tell him? I give him this and don’t let me down, Jimmy.

CHS: You’re gonna give him that, too?

JC: No-no not this, no.

CHS: Don’t do that.

JC: I gotta put this back in my hole. I tell him here, Jimmy, two checks, don’t let me down. (Expletive) it. And then I leave it go at that and then I don’t talk about no more. Tuesday I’ll be with him at the committee meeting, up there in uh ...