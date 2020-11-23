Treatment center admits to housing patients in Crown Point home, court filing shows

Lake County records indicate CapGrow bought the Waterside Crossing home Feb. 25. CapGrow and Pinnacle Treatment Centers signed a lease agreement for the home on Feb. 24, records show.

According to the lease, Pinnacle Treatment Centers entered into a five-year agreement with CapGrow to rent the home to house individuals with substance abuse disorders and/or behavioral health issues.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During the first year of the agreement, Pinnacle Treatment Centers is to pay CapGrow $2,726 per month. Every year after, the rent will increase by 2%, records show.

The lease also states Pinnacle Treatment Centers will refrain from using the property in any way that would be "reasonably offensive" to neighboring property owners or users, or "create a nuisance or damage the reputation" of the home.

The use of a residence as a group home for people with substance abuse disorders and/or behavioral health issues is exempt from the provision, "regardless of any negative reaction of others in the neighborhood."