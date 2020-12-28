Treatment center asks judge to deny dismissal in its case against Crown Point

HAMMOND — An out-of-state treatment center is arguing its lawsuit against the city of Crown Point is ripe, despite the city requesting the case be dismissed.

In a Tuesday filing, Pinnacle Treatment Centers, the plaintiff, asked a motion to dismiss filed on Nov. 17 by attorneys representing Crown Point, the defendant, be denied by the U.S. District Court in Hammond.

City of Crown Point Attorney David Nicholls declined to comment on the latest filing, noting it has been the city's policy to not comment on pending litigation.

Chicago-based attorneys Kevin Borozan and Craig Derrig, who are representing the city, could not immediately be reached for comment Monday afternoon.

The lawsuit stems from a home in the city's Waterside Crossing subdivision off 109th Avenue, where patients recovering from substance use disorder reside, and the city's attempt to regulate the home under its zoning code.

Pinnacle Treatment Centers is not affiliated with Crown Point-based Pinnacle Hospital.