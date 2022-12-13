Trial again delayed for mom in torture death of 4-year-old Region boy, records show

LAPORTE — A trial has again been cancelled for an area mother charged in the torture death of her 4-year-old son, court records show.

Mary Yoder, 27, was to face jurors Jan. 9, but was granted a request to continue the trial, according to the court docket.

A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 10 before LaPorte County Circuit Court Judge Thomas Alevizos.

The delay came less than two weeks after the deceased boy's father, Alan Morgan, 29, was sentenced to 70 years behind bars for the brutal torture death of Judah Morgan, which a forensic pathologist referred to as one of the worst offenses of that type he has seen in his 28 years on the job.

Yoder faces a Level 1 felony neglect of a dependent resulting in death, Level 5 neglect of a dependent involving cruel confinement and misdemeanor counts of cruelty to an animal and failure to make a report, court records show.

She was later charged with the additional counts of Level 5 felony domestic battery and two counts of Level 6 felony neglect of a dependent based on surveillance footage from the home that reportedly shows Yoder striking one young son Oct. 6, 2021, throwing him to the floor and repeatedly kicking him, a court document says.

Footage from the following day shows Yoder and others leaving the house without Judah Morgan and then returning about two hours later, following which Morgan is seen walking naked from the basement to a bathroom followed by his parents, police say. The surveillance system reportedly captured the same type of scenario two days later.

LaPorte County police said that before Judah Morgan died Oct. 11, 2021, he had repeatedly been bound with duct tape, confined in a dark basement for days at a time, beaten and starved.

The child was found unresponsive in a bedroom at the family's home in the 3100 block of East County Road 875 South in Hamlet, officials said. The child was found naked, covered in a blanket and had bruises "all over his body," court records state.

Police also found an emaciated dog in a 3-by-2-foot cage, which had matted fur and urine and fecal matter in the bottom of it, records state.

A request by Yoder to move her trial out of the county was denied in September, though she was granted a request postpone an Oct. 11 trial, court records show.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail Christopher Kelley Damir Lee Travis Dane Justin McColly Christopher Adams Jonathon McCullough Corine Hudson Eric Lopez Thomas Sherrod Edward Campion IV Dillon Ong Matthew Murphy James Brinsfield Mackenzie Keeling Brook Scales Jerris Pezzuto Bambi Glancy-Fillmore Christopher Arrais Travis Smith David Moss Anthony Hopper Michael Spencer Carlos Gipson Cody Mang Tiffany Ransom