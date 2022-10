Trial begins for man accused of killing bank guard in 2021

HAMMOND — Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a Gary man accused of killing a security guard during a bank robbery last year.

Hailey Gist-Holden, 25, is pleading not guilty to bank robbery and murder charges in the death of Richard Castellana, 55, of Tinley Park.

The government alleges the crime took place about 1 p.m. June 11, 2021, at the First Midwest Bank — which is now Old National Bank — when two men, dressed in black, walked behind the bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Road in Gary.

Castellana, armed and wearing a shirt identifying him as a security guard, was walking in front of the building when he was fatally shot in the face.

The government alleges that Gist-Holden was the shooter and the second man, James A. King, 24, of Miami, was his accomplice.

King and Kenyon Hawkins, 34, of Atlanta, already pleaded guilty to taking part in the crime.

The two are expected to be the star witnesses who would testify that they were present for the planning of the robbery, its commission and the getaway, according to court papers filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula and other federal prosecutors.

Gist-Holden fired his court-appointed defense team a year ago and has acted as his own attorney over the past 12 months.

Gist-Holden has written in one of many pretrial motions to the court, “I Hailey Gist-Holden am innocent of the falsified allegations brought against me.”

He could cross-examine his accusers and present evidence that he had nothing to do with the robbery. It is unclear whether he intends to testify during the next several weeks of his trial.

The court has assigned Merrillville attorney Russell W. Brown Jr. as a standby defense counsel.

The government alleges that Gist-Holden needed the money from the robbery because he was under financial stress.

Court papers filed before trial indicate that Gist-Holden was owner of a semi-pro football team, the Illini Panthers, which was to play that week in the area.

King and Hawkins, players for the Panthers, are expected to testify that Gist-Holden told them just before the robbery that he was in debt and couldn’t pay for the team’s hotel and other expenses unless they helped him rob the bank — “hitting a lick,” as Gist-Holden phrased it.

King told authorities he was reluctant to take part, but Gist-Holden assured him that the bank would be easy to rob because he didn’t expect it to be guarded.

Prosecutors have told the court that King will testify that Gist-Holden coaxed King into taking part because he could provide King a video of his play for the Panthers to further King’s hopes of playing in the National Football League.

King alleges that Gist-Holden armed himself with a rifle and gave King a handgun.

Hawkins is expected to testify that he acted as driver for Gist-Holden and King. He said he dropped them off at a side street and a wooded area near the bank and then drove off to Gist-Holden’s apartment in Gary.

King told authorities that when he and Gist-Holden were outside the bank, they were surprised to see the security guard on duty. The government says King witnessed Gist-Holden shoot the guard at point-blank range.

King said he ran inside, took the money and initially fled with Gist-Holden, but they soon separated — King said he ran for his life because Gist-Holden became angry and threatened to shoot someone else.

Police soon captured King in a wooded area a mile south of the bank; he had a .40-caliber Glock handgun and $9,080 taken from the bank.

Hawkins is expected to say he met back up after the robbery with Gist-Holden, who “confessed to letting one or two rounds off and killing the security guard,” according to court papers.

Hawkins claims that he and Gist-Hawkins drove to Chicago to dismantle and dispose of most of the rifle, then fled to Atlanta, where the two were captured. Police said they recovered the lower receiver of the rifle from Hawkins.

A fourth co-defendant, Briana White, 27, of Chicago — Gist-Holden’s girlfriend — is set for a separate trial, scheduled for early next year, on charges of assisting the robbery. She is pleading not guilty.