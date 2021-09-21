Trial begins in 2017 homicide of a Hammond mother

CROWN POINT — Prosecutors pressed home the horror of a Hammond woman’s 2017 killing to jurors of Omarion E. Wilbourn’s murder trial.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Marie Jatkiewicz gave the court a video tour of the crime scene from the body cam worn by Hammond Police Officer Enrique Cook.

Cook, the first officer on the scene, and emergency medical workers walked through the front door of a house in the 7500 block of Alexander Avenue, just west of Hammond’s Dowling Park.

He found 25-year-old Lucia “Lucy” Gonzalez, lying dead in a pool of blood on her kitchen floor.

Medical staff quickly realized she was dead and began pointing out the large and numerous cuts and stab wounds.

Her disheveled clothes and other graphic images caused some members of the victim’s family to bolt out of the courtroom rather than look on.

Cook told jurors it was the most jarring scene he had witnessed, but the most poignant moments came when he talked to the victim’s 6-year-old daughter, who had awakened to this and took her younger siblings to a neighbor’s house.