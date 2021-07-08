Trial canceled for co-defendant of man whose murder conviction was overturned

CROWN POINT — A 67-year-old man released from jail in late May after his co-defendant's murder conviction was overturned won't face a jury next month.

Pierre Catlett, of Harvey, Illinois, had been scheduled to stand trial starting Aug. 30 on charges linked to the homicide of off-duty Hammond police Officer Lawrence J. "Larry" Pucalik on Nov. 14, 1980, during a robbery at the Holiday Inn-Southeast, formerly at the intersection of Cline Avenue and Interstate 80/94.

Catlett appeared Thursday with attorneys Joseph Curosh III and Casey McCloskey before Lake Criminal Court Judge Pro Tempore Kathleen O'Halloran.

After Catlett waived any conflict with O'Halloran serving as judge pro tempore, she granted a request to vacate his jury trial and set a status hearing for Oct. 14.

Catlett's co-defendant, James Hill Jr., 58, was released from prison in May after Judge Salvador Vasquez set aside Hill's 2018 conviction. Hill's next court date is set for Oct. 13.

Hill's attorneys, Scott King and Russell Brown, and Lake County First Assistant Deputy Prosecutor Peter Villarreal asked that Hill's conviction be set aside because the state inadvertently failed to turn over evidence to Hill's defense ahead of his 2018 trial, according to court records.