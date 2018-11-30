Trial continued for 2 Illinois men charged in ATF shootout in Gary

HAMMOND — A magistrate judge continued a Dec. 10 trial date for the two men accused of wounding a federal agent in a shootout this summer near downtown Gary.
Blake W. King and Bernard A. Graham were arraigned Friday in U.S. District Court on a third superseding indictment in the assault of two undercover agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas R. Mahoney told Magistrate Judge Andrew Rodovich at King's arraignment Friday morning the new superseding indictment was not substantially different from one filed in October.
He said the government was still waiting for results from forensic testing in the case, so he did not oppose a motion by the defense seeking to continue King's Dec. 10 trial. The judge granted the motion.
Rodovich also granted a separate motion to continue trial filed by Graham's defense attorney.
King, 20, of Chicago, and Graham, 25, of Calumet City, are in federal custody on allegations they caused a June 7 shootout with two ATF agents during a botched gun buy in the 500 block of Kentucky Street.
One agent was shot in the arm and chest during the altercation. He returned fire and killed 28-year-old Raymon Truitt II, who was allegedly an illegal firearm supplier in Gary.
Federal prosecutors allege Graham, King and Truitt tried to ambush the agents, which caused the shootout.
King and Graham are charged with assaulting the two special agents with the intent to rob them, impeding an undercover investigation and using a firearm to further a crime of violence.
Graham, a convicted felon, is also charged with illegally possessing gun ammunition.
New trial dates have not been scheduled.