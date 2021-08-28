Trial continued for man charged in homicides of 2 teens

CROWN POINT — A jury trial for a Gary man charged in the homicides of two teenage boys last year in Calumet Township was continued Friday until February.

An attorney for Alvino S. "Vino" Amaya, 36, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez DNA analysis in the case has not yet been completed.

Defense attorney Steven Mullins also said he needs more time to review a statement given to police by a co-defendant who recently agreed to cooperate with the state.

Amaya had been scheduled to stand trial in September.

Vasquez granted Mullins' request and rescheduled Amaya's trial to begin Feb. 28.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter said she had been in "constant contact" with the lead detective in the case about the DNA analysis and would share it with Mullins as soon as she receives it.

Amaya, Dawn M. Carden, 43, of Gary, and Elijah D. Robinson, 19, of Gary, each were charged with murdering 17-year-old Maxwell Kroll and 18-year-old Elijah Robinson on Oct. 16 inside a home in the 3900 block of West 51st Avenue.

There is no relation between the defendant Robinson and the victim Robinson, police said.