Trial date set for woman accused of staging boyfriend's homicide as suicide
alert urgent

Alycia E. Caparelli

CROWN POINT — A defense attorney for a Merrillville woman accused of staging her boyfriend's homicide as a suicide asked a judge Wednesday to set a trial date, despite ongoing plea negotiations.

Alycia Caparelli, 37, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Timothy Riley, 35, of Hammond, on Dec. 1, 2017, at a residence in the 700 block of West 73rd Avenue in Merrillville.

Caparelli has pleaded not guilty and has been free on a $5,000 cash bond since December 2018.

Defense attorney Michael Woods told Lake Criminal Court Judge Natalie Bokota he was still negotiating with the Lake County prosecutor's office, which needs to complete additional review and discussions regarding the case.

According to court records, Caparelli called in Riley's death as a suicide. Merrillville police arrived and found her in a room with Riley as he lay on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.

Caparelli told police she had watched as Riley put a gun to his own head and pulled the trigger, records state.

The Lake County coroner's office determined the fatal shot had been fired from at least 2 feet away and ruled Riley's death a homicide.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Nadia Wardrip said she had no objection to a jury trial the week of June 13.

Bokota set a status hearing for Jan. 9 and a pretrial conference for May 11.

