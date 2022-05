Trial delayed again for parents charged in baby's death

CROWN POINT — A Lake Criminal Court judge denied prosecutors' request Wednesday to bring the parents of a baby who died in 2020 to trial separately and granted the defendants' request to delay their trial until December.

Roger Duszynski III and Patricia Widner, both 28 and of Gary, had been scheduled to face a jury starting later this month in connection with the death of their 11-month-old daughter Debra R. Duszynski early Jan. 2, 2020.

According to court records, Debra likely was kicked or punched in the abdomen about a half-hour after a feeding and immediately died. The Lake County coroner's office ruled her death a homicide.

Duszynski and Widner each have pleaded not guilty to one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a level 1 felony.

Lake County Deputy Prosecutor Jacquelyn Altpeter told Judge Salvador Vasquez that Duszynski and Widner made contradictory and incriminating statements to police that the state plans to present to a jury.

Attorneys Thomas Mullins, who represents Duszynski, and Adam Tavitas, who represents Widner, disagreed that the statements their clients made were incriminating.

The statements were inconsistent, but the parents were willing to waive their constitutional right to confrontation so they could be tried together, the defense attorneys said.

Vasquez agreed to allow the couple to be tried together, but he ordered the defense attorneys to file their clients' waivers in writing.

The judge also granted the defense's request to reschedule the couple's trial for the week of Dec. 12.

Tavitas and Mullins told Vasquez last week they encountered some challenges while attempting to hire an expert witness in the case.

Vasquez said the attorneys first raised the issue of an expert witness a year ago and questioned the delay. After a discussion at the bench, Vasquez said he suggested the attorneys talk to the Lake County public defender's office about funds to hire an expert.

"I truly believe the purpose of a trial is to get to the truth of the matter," Vasquez said as he granted a continuance of the trial. "I will not do this again."

