VALPARAISO — Susan Jones said she is disappointed to learn that yet another delay has been granted in the trial of her former husband Curtis Jones on charges he injured their infant son and left the boy with lifelong disabilities.
The Jan. 15 trial has been postponed until June 11 at the request of the defense, according to the court of Porter Superior Judge Roger Bradford. A pretrial hearing is scheduled for May 13.
"The last 2.5 years have been heartbreaking," Jones said. "I cannot believe the trial has been delayed again until June. That will be almost 3 years since my beautiful innocent boy was shaken and nearly murdered."
"I cannot believe the court has allowed a delay in trial because of Larry Rogers' issues with his law license," she said. "Personally, I think the court should have told Curtis to get another lawyer."
The Indiana Supreme Court has suspended Rogers for 90 days effective Dec. 14, saying he violated four of the Indiana Professional Conduct Rules by failing to pay back $8,000 to the family of Jose Gutierrez after agreeing to represent him on appeal for his 2015 murder and battery convictions in Lake County.
Rogers, who did not handle the original trial, said there would be fees for both his legal services and another $6,000 to $8,000 to obtain copies of court transcripts. Rogers said he received a retainer for his services but never received money for the transcripts, despite sending three unanswered letters to Gutierrez notifying him of the deadline for filing the appeal. Rogers said he did not file the appeal.
Jones, 48, who now lives in Florida, is accused of injuring the child, Braxson, July 24, 2016, and is charged with felony counts of battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person less than 14 years of age, aggravated battery and neglect of a dependent.
911 Call
A doctor at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago said the child suffered "the worst brain injury I have ever seen," according to court documents. The doctors determined that the injuries were consistent with being shaken and must have occurred during the time he was in the care of Curtis Jones when his mother, Susan Jones, was at her overnight nursing job.
The boy remains blind and on a feeding tube, which he likely will rely on his entire life, Susan Jones has said. He is unable to sit up, will never walk or talk, and faces additional surgery to rebuild his skull that had to be opened to accommodate the brain swelling from the original injuries.
Curtis Jones is a former Porter County police officer, who left the department 12 years ago.
"Next month Braxson will be 3 years old, and he’s still like a newborn basically with his severe disabilities," Susan Jones said.
Jones said she hopes the change in prosecutors Jan. 1 in Porter County will result in improvements in the handling of her case. She is also planning to do what she can to prevent other children from suffering the same fate as Braxson.
"Just last week a local shaken baby was laid to rest," she said. "Indiana has got to make a change. Shaken baby syndrome is 100 percent preventable and I would love for our hospitals to teach the (Period of) Purple Crying literature before new babies are discharged home," she said. "I plan to make that happen some how and some way."
