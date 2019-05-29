CROWN POINT — A judge agreed Monday to delay a trial set for this month until August for a former Gary car lot owner charged with murdering a former business partner last year.
Gojko Kasich, Ocampo's defense attorney, said he was still waiting for Lake County prosecutors to turn over evidence linked to a gun and a cellphone.
Deputy Prosecutor Keith Anderson said he expected to receive the gun evidence soon but was not sure when an analysis of phone records would be complete.
Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez canceled Ocampo's June 17 trial and rescheduled it for Aug. 5. He set a pretrial hearing for July 8.
Ocampo is charged with murder, intimidation and pointing a firearm. He also is facing a firearm enhancement.
