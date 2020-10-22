Trial delayed for man accused of rape, 'creeping' on fellow VU students

VALPARAISO — A former Valparaiso University student charged with rape and preying on female students at the school in 2018 was awarded a delay until next year in his trial.

Jaylen King, 20, of Zion, Illinois, was to go to jury trial Nov. 16 before Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary DeBoer.

But the judge agreed to postpone the trial until April 12 at the request of defense attorney Mark Chargualaf, who said he has a scheduling conflict with another jury trial in another county courtroom, according to court documents.

"This motion is not filed for the purpose of undue delay," he wrote in his motion.

The delay, which was not opposed by prosecutors, was granted this week. Jury selection will begin in the case on April 12, followed by the presentation of evidence, according to court documents.

A status hearing is scheduled for Feb. 9.

King is charged with rape, sexual battery, criminal confinement and three counts of residential entry, all felonies, according to court documents. He also faces three counts of voyeurism and one count of battery as misdemeanors.