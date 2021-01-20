Trial delayed for man charged with killing woman, dumping body in forest preserve

CROWN POINT — A Gary man won't face a jury until June on charges alleging he beat a woman to death in August 2019 and dumped her body in an Illinois forest preserve.

James McGhee, 39, had been scheduled to stand trial starting Feb. 22. The Indiana Supreme Court last month extended a suspension of all in-person jury trials through March 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Lake Criminal Court Judge Diane Boswell on Wednesday rescheduled McGhee's trial to begin June 1.

McGhee was released from Lake County Jail in November, after Boswell granted his motion because prosecutors did not bring him to trial in time while holding him in custody.

He's now awaiting trial under house arrest in the homicide of 27-year-old Sidne-Nichole Buchanan.

A friend of McGhee's led police to Buchanan's body Aug. 12, 2019, at the Thornton-Lansing Road Nature Preserve in unincorporated Cook County. The friend told police McGhee admitted he "lost it" and beat Buchanan to death, court records allege.